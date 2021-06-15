BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Mystery millionaire pays $28M to fly into space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos | Money Talks
Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin has found its first customer for what will be a historic trip to space. The identity of the winning bidder remains a secret, but he'll be paying a sky-high price for a trip that the industry hopes will become commonplace before long. #BlueOrigin #SpaceTrip #JeffBezos
June 15, 2021
