June 15, 2021
Mystery millionaire pays $28M to fly into space with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos | Money Talks
Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin has found its first customer for what will be a historic trip to space. The identity of the winning bidder remains a secret, but he'll be paying a sky-high price for a trip that the industry hopes will become commonplace before long. #BlueOrigin #SpaceTrip #JeffBezos
