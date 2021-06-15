UK hospitality sector struggles to fill thousands of jobs | Money Talks

After months of closures, the UK hospitality sector is bouncing back. It's thanks to a successful vaccine rollout -- and also because Brits are itching to buy stuff. But service with a smile has turned more into a grimace. As employees may find themselves with a lot more tasks, and fewer co-workers to help them. Oliver Regan explains. #UK #HospitalitySector #LabourShortage