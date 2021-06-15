Chinese hesitant to have kids due to high financial costs | Money Talks

For years, China's birth control policies limited the number of babies born in the country. With that, came an ageing population and a shrinking workforce. The latest census data shows the population is growing at its slowest pace in decades. It's prompted the government to increase the number of children its citizens can have, to three. Michelle Hennessy assesses what impact that policy change will have on the economy. #China #Population #BirthControlPolicies