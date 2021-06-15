Israeli parliament approves new coalition government | Money Talks

The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business on Monday. New Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised to unite the country following two years of political gridlock that spawned four elections. Parliament approved the new government led by the right-wing nationalist on Sunday in a razor-thin 60-to-59 vote. Natasha Hussain reports. We also spoke to Naomi Feldman in West Jerusalem. She's an economics professor at the Hebrew University of Jersusalem. #Israel #CoalitionGovernment #NaftaliBennett