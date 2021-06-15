BIZTECH
G7 Leaders agree on infrastructure projects to rival China's Belt and Road initiative | Money Talks
G7 leaders have concluded their summit in Cornwall. They pledged over a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for poorer countries, promised to cut their own carbon emissions and agreed to fund a democratic alternative to China's Belt and Road initiative. It was President Joe Biden's first overseas trip and a chance to persuade old allies America is back as a reliable partner. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. For more, we were joined by Huw Edwards in Loughborough in the UK. He's a senior lecturer in economics at Loughborough University. #G7 #Leaders #Cornwall
June 15, 2021
