June 15, 2021
US President Biden arrives in Geneva for summit with Putin
US President Joe #Biden has arrived in Geneva to round off his overseas trip with quite possibly his toughest diplomatic meeting yet. He's due to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Relations between the two countries are at an all-time low. Biden says the US isn't looking for conflict but does wants to establish dialogue with Moscow. Courtney Kealy reports.
