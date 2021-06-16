Presidents Erdogan and Aliyev sign Shusha Declaration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on Tuesday in the city of Shusha where they signed several security and economic agreements. Rusif Huseynov, Co-Founder and Chairman of Topchubashov Center, weighs in on the significance of the meeting and the protocol of alliance that was signed. #Turkey #Azerbaijan #Karabakh