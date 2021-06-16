June 16, 2021
WORLD
US and Mexico returning thousands of unaccompanied children
Amnesty International says US and Mexican governments are forcibly returning tens of thousands of unaccompanied children seeking safety to the countries they just fled, without adequate screenings or protection from the harms they may face upon return. Anam Rahman, adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center weighs in. #US #Mexico #migrantminors
