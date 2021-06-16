WORLD
TOKYO 2020 and controversial Olympic cartoons - new book!
Michael Payne was the International Olympic Committee's first ever Marketing and Broadcast Director. Over the past four decades, few people have been as close to the finance and politics of global sport or have accumulated as much insider knowledge as he has. And now, he has put all accumulated experience into a new book which he describes as an unsanctioned and unofficial history of the Olympics. Toon In! charts the story of the Olympics through 1200 cartoons from 400 of the world’s greatest cartoonists, across 50 countries. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/0fAXyfTMvU8
June 16, 2021
