June 16, 2021
Child marriage: a prevalent yet ignored human rights violation in the US
In some countries child marriage is illegal but remains widespread due to other factors. However, in the United States the problem is the laws that allow underage marriage. According to a study by Unchained At Last, nearly 300,000 children under the age of 18 were married in the US between 2000 and 2018. #endchildmarriage
