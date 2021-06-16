Biden Goes to Europe | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

All smiles as US President Joe Biden meets leaders of the G7 and NATO in an effort to reassure allies that America is back on the international stage ahead of his much-anticipated meeting with President Vladimir Putin. As European leaders welcome Biden back into the club, can they count on the US to be a long-term ally? And will Biden’s continued focus on a contest between Western democracies and rising autocratic governments resonate with his European counterparts? Or will they take a more cautious approach in countering China’s rise? Guests: Rose Gottemoeller- Former NATO Deputy Secretary General (2016-2019), former under secretary for arms control and international security at the US Department of State, and chief US negotiator of the nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia, New START Wolfgang Ischinger- Chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Germany’s former deputy foreign minister and former German ambassador to the US Jim Gilmore- Former US ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), former governor of Virginia and former chairman of the Republican National Committee Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉www.twitter.com/_InsideAmerica 👉www.twitter.com/Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy