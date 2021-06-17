June 17, 2021
Apple Daily journalists detained under Hong Kong national security law
Police in Hong Kong have detained five editors and executives of anti-government newspaper the Apple Daily. The four men and one women were arrested in early morning raids over their role in the publication of dozens of articles alleged to be part of a conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Political analyst Joseph Cheng weighs in. #HongKong
