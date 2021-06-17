June 17, 2021
Nuclear bomb detectors discover pod of reclusive blue whales
A team of scientists from the University of New South Wales in Sydney is convinced they have found a new population of pygmy blue whales in the Indian Ocean. Thanks to data obtained from the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation, which monitors nuclear testing. Tracey Rogers from University of New South Wales has more. #SavetheWhales
