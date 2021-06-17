American Families Plan aims to boost social safety net | Money Talks

The United States is one of the few industrialized nations that does not offer paid family leave. Without a nationwide policy, millions of workers forfeit their income to take care of a new child, a sick family member, or recover from illness. Now, President Biden has proposed a $1.8 trillion package the American Families Plan which would expand the social safety net. Kyoko Gasha has more on the proposal. #UnitedStates #AmericanFamiliesPlan #FamilyLeave