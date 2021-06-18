Hong Kong police arrest editors under national security law | Money Talks

To Hong Kong now, where authorities have raided the offices of an anti-Beijing newspaper, Apple Daily - arresting editors and freezing its assets. It's the most aggressive use of Hong Kong's national security law against a media outlet. The law was imposed last year as Beijing tightens its grip over the city. Liz Maddock reports. Michelle Hennessy is in Hong Kong with more on Apple Daily's response to the raid. #HongKong #NationalSecurityLaw #AppleDaily