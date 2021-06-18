US businesses struggle to fill positions as economy reopens | Money Talks

Now to the US, where new unemployment claims have risen for the first time since April, to more than 400-thousand last week. That's despite a record number of job openings in the world's largest economy. US policymakers are facing a strange new problem: How to coax people back to work. As Kyoko Gasha reports from New York, businesses say enhanced federal unemployment benefits are making it hard to fill open positions. We got more from Art Hogan in New York. He's the chief market strategist at National Securities Corporation. #UShiring #JobsGlut #Pandemic