June 18, 2021
WORLD
Biden has signed the Juneteenth holiday Bill into law
US House of Representatives has voted overwhelmingly to create a federal holiday commemorating Juneteenth, which until now has been the unofficial fete marking the end of slavery in the United States. President Joe Biden has now signed the Bill into law. Aldon Morris, professor of Sociology and African American Studies at Northwestern University explains. #Juneteenthholiday
