June 18, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey to play 'lead role' in providing security at Kabul airport
The US says Turkey will play a lead role in the securing of Kabul airport after NATO forces withdraw from Afghanistan this year. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says president Joe Biden and Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed to the arrangement at a meeting early this week. Pentagon senior strategist Robert Maginnis weighs in. #Turkey #Kabul #NATO
