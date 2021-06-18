June 18, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Iran heads to polls to elect Rouhani’s successor amid low turnout
Polls have opened in Iran’s presidential elections as voters elect their next president. The winner will have an uphill task of reviving the economy struggling under the US sanctions and hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Journalist Soraya Lennie explains main reasons for a low voter turnout in Iran's presidential election. #Iranelection
