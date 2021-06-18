WORLD
1 MIN READ
Did the NATO Summit Bring New Hope for Turkey-US Relations?
The first NATO summit since the pandemic struck in 2020 wrapped up on June 14. All eyes were on disputing members of the alliance, particularly Turkey and the US. It was the first face-to-face meeting between President Erdogan and President Biden since the latter took office. While no clear breakthroughs were made, the friendly atmosphere did send a message - that the alliance is key to both the countries, and NATO as a whole. So will this summit mark the beginning of a new era for the two countries? Guests: Tarik Oguzlu Professor at Antalya Bilim University Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Sean Michael Cox Senior Adviser at the Global Policy Institute
Did the NATO Summit Bring New Hope for Turkey-US Relations?
June 18, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us