June 18, 2021
US box office fetched $97M over the Memorial Day weekend
Movie theatres across the US are back open. The pandemic shut them down last year, pushing studios to release more films online. We speak to BoxOffice Pro Chief analyst, Shawn Robbins about domestic box offices setting pandemic-era ticket sales records and what this says about people’s appetite or comfort level in returning to movie theatres. #COVID19 #Movies
