How Will Canada Reckon With Its Dark Past?

The discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children on the grounds of a residential school in southern British Columbia, has been a wake up call for Canada to address its dark past. Questions are being raised as to how so many children died. An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children passed through such residential schools between their opening around 1883 and their closing in 1996. How will Canada atone for its oppression of its Indigenous peoples?