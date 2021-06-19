Why Is Kim Jong-un Banning K-Pop?

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called K-Pop a "vicious cancer" and painted it as a threat to his country. He made the comments as part of a broader campaign against the catchy music genre that originated in South Korea. North Korea passed a new law in December that could sentence people up to 15 years in a labour camp for watching South Korean entertainment. So why is Kim afraid of K-Pop?