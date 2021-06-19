June 19, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Can the G7 Nations Rival China’s Global Infrastructure Plan?
President Biden and G7 partners have agreed to launch an infrastructure project to help developing countries. It’s called the Build Back Better World (B3W) and its goal is to help narrow the $40+ trillion infrastructure gap across the region and rival China’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative. But is it a realistic project? And will there be strings attached?
