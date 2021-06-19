How British law enforcement authorities use doctors to label Muslims 'terrorists'

According to a report, police departments all across the UK have been using unethical and racist methods to label Muslims as ‘terrorists’ by using their mental health deficits. The so-called ‘Vulnerability Support Hubs’ are not about care, but more about enabling police to surveil health information more easily. Cem Guney explains. #UKPolice #mentalhealth #muslims