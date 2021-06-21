Activists call for Frontex to be defunded and dismantled

Activists and human rights organisations across the world have launched an international campaign calling for the European border Agency Frontex to be defunded and dismantled. They have sent an open letter to the EU highlighting the illegal and inhumane practices. Christopher Hein, professor of migration and asylum law and policy at Luiss Guido Carli weighs in on whether there is justification in these accusations. #AbolishFrontex