'They're booing BLM' How did England fans react to players taking a knee?

England's manager Gareth Southgate says the decision to take a knee at the beginning of each match at Euro 2020 is not a political one but a gesture of solidarity. But the move received a mixed reception from fans when England played Croatia at Wembley. CLICK HERE FOR MORE: https://youtu.be/eAoxH0tx3Xk