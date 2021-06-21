June 21, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US makes June 19 a federal holiday to mark end of slavery
The US has created a new national holiday to mark the end of legal slavery in the country. President Biden signed the bill on Thursday to make June 19th a federal holiday, a day after the US Congress overwhelmingly backed the legislation. Donald Critchlow, Political History Professor at Arizona State University talks to TRT World about the history of the day. #Juneteenth
US makes June 19 a federal holiday to mark end of slavery
Explore