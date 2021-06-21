WORLD
Will Ebrahim Raisi Have Legitimate Mandate To Lead Iran?
With eighteen million ballots in his favour, Ebrahim Raisi is set to replace Hassan Rouhani as Iran's next president. But Raisi's electoral victory has come in the backdrop of millions of Iranians boycotting the election. With record voter apathy and the pre-election selection of candidates mired in controversy, will the president-elect have a legitimate mandate to lead? Guests: Setareh Sadeqi Political Analyst and Researcher in North American Studies Amir Handjani Non-Resident Fellow with the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft Ali Fathollah-Nejad Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow at the Afro-Middle East Centre
Will Ebrahim Raisi Have Legitimate Mandate To Lead Iran?
June 21, 2021
