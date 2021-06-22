BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Judiciary chief Raisi wins presidency in a landslide victory | Money Talks
A landslide election victory may have ushered in a new Iranian president - but there isn't much optimism for a change of governing style. The former head of the judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, won 62 percent of the vote and was the strong favourite before a single ballot had been cast - as most of his rivals had been disqualifiied. Reza Hatami reports from Tehran. We got more from Hooshang Amirahmadi who is a Distinguished Service Professor at Rutgers University. He is also the founder and president of the American-Iranian Council. He joins us now from Princeton in New Jersey. #IranElection #EbrahimRaisi #USsanctions
Judiciary chief Raisi wins presidency in a landslide victory | Money Talks
June 22, 2021
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
A win for war on terror: Türkiye’s military campaign forces PKK to disband
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us