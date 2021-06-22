June 22, 2021
White supremacists target Asian-American teen for speech addressing racism in the US
At her high school graduation, Rachel Cheng took the opportunity to express solidarity with other students of color who face racism in the US. Since then, she has been receiving threats. And pro-Israel Zionist groups have targeted her for voicing support for her Middle Eastern classmates. #Racism #Discrimination
