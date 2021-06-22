June 22, 2021
Myanmar army-owned TV says eight killed in Mandalay violence
Myanmar security forces have raided a house in Mandalay and say they have killed four people they called "terrorists". Soldiers then shot dead another four people as they were driving in a vehicle, army-owned Myawaddy Television said. Phil Robertson from the Human Rights Watch discusses the significance of violence in major city and Myanmar junta leader’s trip to Moscow. #Myanmar
