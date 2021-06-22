WORLD
Ethiopia Votes Amid Opposition Boycott Calls, Military Conflict
Ethiopia is going to the polls after decades of repressive rule. So far, Nobel Peace Prize winner, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the clear favourite. He is heading his newly formed Prosperity Party. However, Ahmed is accused of intimidation and disenfranchising voters. The military conflict in the northern region of Tigray, which has killed thousands, also overshadows this election. Ahmed's opponents say this election is not symbolic of democracy. Guests: Meaza Gidey Gebremedhin International Relations Specialist and an activist working with the Omna Tigray Advocacy Group Ledet Muleta Activist William Davison Senior Analyst on Ethiopia with the International Crisis Group
June 22, 2021
