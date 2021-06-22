WORLD
What Will Change Under New President Ebrahim Raisi?
Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief, is set to take office in August. For the first time in eight years the country will have a staunchly conservative president. However, the legitimacy of his landslide victory is under scrutiny. And many challenges lie ahead. Raisi has on his hands an ailing economy made worse by US sanctions and the Coronavirus pandemic. And will he be able to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and keep his promise of fighting poverty, corruption and discrimination in the country? Guests: Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at the Atlantic Council
June 22, 2021
