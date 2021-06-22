Will Turkey’s Gas Discoveries Lead to Energy Independence?

Turkey’s latest discovery of more natural gas reserves in the Black Sea could lessen the country’s dependency on energy imports. The reserves are expected to produce between 15 and 20 billion cubic metres every year. If those numbers are reached, they could help slash Turkey's budget deficit significantly. What will this mean for Turkey’s energy security moving forward? Guests: Sohbet Karbuz Senior Non-Resident Fellow at Bilkent University Sara Vakhshouri President of SVB Energy International