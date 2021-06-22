Spain pardons nine jailed Catalan leaders

The Spanish government has pardoned all nine Catalan separatist leaders jailed for their role in the 2017 failed independence push. Making the announcement Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez declared the move a goodwill gesture aimed at solving the bitter political conflict that has been plaguing Spain for years. Politikon Editor, Roger Senserrich has more on the future of Catalan after this decision. #Catalan