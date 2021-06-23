Growing list of nations ban Twitter over alleged violations | Money Talks

Social media website Twitter is currently banned in China, North Korea, Iran and Turkmenistan and, as of earlier this month, Nigeria. But more countries may join that list soon. In India, which is one of its top markets, Twitter has been entangled in a legal spat with the government for months. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more. #TwitterBan #PoliticalPressure #UserRights