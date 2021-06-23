June 23, 2021
Second Berlin Conference on Libya to be held on Wednesday
The United Nations and Germany will host an international summit on Wednesday to discuss the future of Libya. Foreign ministers will discuss the current ceasefire and preparations for elections in December. Umberto Profazio, analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, weighs in on what to expect from this meeting. #Libyapeacetalks
