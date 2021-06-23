June 23, 2021
WORLD
What are the major challenges facing Libya talks in Berlin?
Members of Libya's new transitional government are in the German capital Berlin to attend the second round of the Berlin Conference. They say they are planning to bring up an initiative aimed at national reconciliation during Wednesday's discussions. Bilgehan Ozturk, a researcher at the SETA Foundation, weighs in on the major challenges facing the Berlin conference on Libya. #Libyatalks
