Iran says website seizure is not constructive for nuclear talks

The US Justice Department has seized control of a number of Iran-affiliated websites, accusing them of violating sanctions. Tehran warned on Wednesday that the US seizure of websites was ‘not constructive’ for ongoing talks on bringing Washington back into a landmark nuclear deal. Setareh Sadeqi, political analyst and researcher at the University of Tehran, weighs in. #IranWebsitesSeizure