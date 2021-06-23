WORLD
Ransomware Attacks: A New Security Threat?
Hackers are increasingly using ransomware to steal corporate data and in return extort millions of dollars in cryptocurrency from companies. In the US, it is estimated that six companies an hour fall prey to such attacks. In 2020, crypto ransom quadrupled over the previous year. The trend was fuelled by the coronavirus pandemic which has required many people to work from home. It’s also difficult to trace some cryptocurrency payments. As a result, many companies are choosing to buy up Bitcoin to pay ransom in case they get attacked. The White House terms these attacks as a 'rising national security threat'. What can be done to curb this digital extortion? Guests: Bob Sullivan Journalist, Author and Cybercrime Expert Andrei Fedorov Former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Current Member of President Putin's Advisory Team John Kiriakou Former CIA Officer and Author
June 23, 2021
