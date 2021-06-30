France’s Mali Mission: What should come next?

France's President Emmanuel Macron says Operation Barkhane in Mali will end; but that some of the 5,000 troops will stay and that other countries will do more. Is he pandering to French voters, or is the fight lost? GUESTS: Mohamed Salaha Journalist Emmanuel Dupuy President of the Institute for European Perspective and Security