June 24, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN: Rising sea levels pose urgent threat to coastal cities
An unpublished report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change seen by journalists outlines the vast and urgent climate threats facing the planet. One of the most pressing concerns is rising sea levels, which the report says will likely cause mass migration and eventually force whole cities to be abandoned. Sharon George from Keele University has more. #Climatecrisis
UN: Rising sea levels pose urgent threat to coastal cities
Explore