Dust on lunar surface will pose deadly danger for humans

If astronauts want to stay on the Moon there for an extended period, they will need protection against Moon dust. Although it has the texture of powder, moon dust can damage human lungs and corrode sensitive equipment. Will the dust doom human plans for long-term occupation of the moon? Jacco Von Loon, director of the Keele Observatory at Keele University explains. #'MoonDust