South African biochemist develops affordable cleaning products | Money Talks

A South African biochemist has quit her day job to produce her own formula of laundry washing powder and other household products. The start-up is a hit with low-income earners in Soweto. She believes her Gogo Washing Powder has a market neglected by more established brands. Matuba Mahlatjie reports. #Biochemist #CleaningProducts #GogoWashingPowder