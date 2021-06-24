Pashinyan’s Election Victory and All You Need to Know About Vaccine Passports

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has come out as the clear winner in Armenia's snap election which was held following a devastating military loss for the country in Nagorno-Karabakh. Will he be able to rebuild relations in the Caucasus region? Also, vaccine Passports are fast becoming a global reality. Soon enough, people may not be able to go to restaurants or concerts without them. In fact it’s already happening in Russia and Israel. Recently, European Union vaccine passports were issued in 17 countries from the block. However, the World Health Organisation is yet to endorse vaccine passports for travel, citing concerns around inequality, privacy and a lack of common standards and infrastructure. Guests: Matthew Bryza Non-Resident Fellow With the Atlantic Council and the Former Us Ambassador to Azerbaijan Samuel Ramani Researcher at Oxford University, Specialising in Russian and Middle Eastern Foreign Policy (edited) Glenn Cohen Professor of Law at the James Attwood Center and Faculty Director of the Petrie-Flom Center for Health Law Policy, Biotechnology, and Bioethics at Harvard Law School