June 24, 2021
China’s education crackdown seeks to ease pressure on kids
China's booming private tutoring industry could be in for a massive shake up with strict new rules reportedly planned as part of government efforts to ease pressure on school children and address the country's declining birth rate. But there are fears any restrictions could threaten a sector valued at 120 billion dollars. China analyst Einar Tangen explains. #Chinatutoring industry
