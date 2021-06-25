BIZTECH
US President Joe Biden has won Republican support for a massive infrastructure spending package. It's aimed at repairing crumbling roads, bridges and airports in the world's largest economy. The administration's proposed spending around a trillion dollars over the next eight years. A bipartisan group of 21 Senators has agreed to support the bill. Ten of them are Republicans, and together with the chamber's 50 Democrats, the measure should have the 60 votes it needs to pass. The current proposal is a result of weeks of talks. The White House had originally asked for more than two trillion dollars, but trimmed the total to win over the opposition. For more on this, we spoke to Dan Raviv in Washington DC. He's a columnist for Newsday. #JoeBiden #Bipartisan #InfrastructureDeal
June 25, 2021
