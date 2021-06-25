BIZTECH
UN: Rising sea levels pose urgent threat to coastal cities | Money Talks
An unpublished report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change seen by journalists outlines the vast and urgent climate threats facing the planet. One of the most pressing concerns is rising sea levels, which the report says will likely cause mass migration and eventually force whole cities to be abandoned. And as Rahul Radhakrishnan reports, the effects are already evident. Sharon George is a Senior Lecturer of Environmental Science at Keele University. She says rising sea levels are not only putting coastal cities at risk of sinking, it could also lead to other socio-economic issues. #RisingSeaLevels #SinkingCities #ClimateCrisis
June 25, 2021
