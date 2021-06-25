London's Borough Market extends hours to include Sundays | Money Talks

From this weekend, Londoners will be able to shop at the capital's famous Borough Market on a Sunday for the first time. It's trading hours have been extended in response to a rise in demand for its fresh produce during the pandemic. Matt Gooderick has been along to experience the sights, sounds and smells of the central London landmark. #Pandemic #LondonBoroughMarket #Sundays